Paying rent in the time of COVID-19 — communication is key

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Paying rent in the time of COVID-19 — communication is key WASHINGTON D-CARE PUTTING THEFINISHING TOUCHESON A TWO-TRILLIONDOLLAR STIMULUSBILL...IT WOULD GIVETWELVE HUNDREDDOLLARS TO MOSTAMERICANS... BUT IT'SNOT CLEAR WHEN.AND WITH RENT DUEFOR MANY IDAHOANSIN ONLY ONE WEEKTIME IS OF THEESSENCE.6 ON YOUR SIDE'SMADELINE WHITE HASMORE ON THE RISKOF EVICTION."I SPOKE WITHSTAKEHOLDERS INVARIOUS PARTS OFIDAHO'S HOUSINGMARKET AND THECONSENSUS REALLYSEEMED TO COMEDOWN TO ONE THING:IF YOU'VE BEEN HITHARD BY THISPANDEMIC, ANDYOU'RE WORRIEDABOUT PAYING RENTON APRIL 1ST,COMMUNICATION ISKEY.""THERE'S NOPROPERTYMANAGERS IN THEVALLEY THAT ARETHINKING AT THISMOMENT, APRIL 1STTHEY BETTER HAVETHEIR STIMULUSPACKAGE, WE KNOWTHE GOVERNMENTDOESN'T ROLLTHINGS OUT THATQUICKLY."BUT AS IREPORTED ONMONDAY IDAHODEPARTMENT OFLABOR REPS SAYTHEY'RE SEEING ASKYROCKETINGAMOUNT OFUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITSCLAIMS."THE VOLUMEHAS INCREASEDDRAMATICALLY."ANDA LARGE PERCENT OFTHOSE RENT THEIRHOUSING."THERE AREMANY RENTERS INIDAHO THAT AREHURTING."SO WHILEPRIVATE PROPERTYMANAGERS CAN STILLLEGALLY TRY TOEVICT YOU. AFTERALL THEY NEED TOPAY THEIR BILLSTOO."WE HAVE QUITEA FEW OWNERSWHERE THEIR ONLYSOURCE OF INCOMEIS THEIR RENTALPROPERTIES, AND SOIT WOULD MEAN NOINCOME FORTHEM."THERE AREBIG CONVERSATIONSBEING HAD IN THELANDLORDCOMMUNITY. IDAHOAPT. ASSOCATION,FOR EXAMPLE, ISURGING FOLKS TOIMPLEMENT A "RENTDEFERRALPROGRAM" FORTHEIR TENANTS WHOCAN PROVE THEY'VEBEEN FINANCIALLYIMPACTED BY THEOUTBREAK."ITENABLES THEM TO BEABLE TO SIGN ANAGREEMENT TO PAYRENT LATER.""LANDLORDS WILL DOTHINGSDIFFERENTLY, BUTWE ANTICIPATE SOMEWILL HAVE ARERPAYMENT AND ALUMP SUM MAYBE INJULY, SOME WILLHAVE TENANTS PAY ITOFF IN 3 OR 6MONTHS, SOMETHINGLIKE THAT."ANDWHILE NONE OF THISIS ENFORCED. HESAYS.."MOSTCOMPANIES HAVEINDICATED TO USTHEIR WILLINGNESSTO WORK WITHPEOPLE WHO AREAFFECTED."LET'S BEHONESTSOMETIMESLANDLORDS GET ABAD WRAP. BUT IFYOURS IS ANYTHINGLIKE CASSANDRASWANSON. YOURSMIGHT BE WILLINGTO HEAR YOUOUT."EVEN IFTHERE'S DEFERREDPAYMENT OR APAYMENT PLAN,THERE'S USUALLYSOMETHING WE CANDO."SHE SAYSEXPLAINING YOURFINANCIAL SITUATIONTO YOUR LANDLORDIS VITAL."A LOT OFTIMES IF A TENANTGETS A THREE DAYNOTICE THEY WON'TCALL THE LANDLORDAND THEY JUST GOTOH IM BEINGEVICTED, AND THEYDON'T SAY ANYTHINGOR COMMUNICATE,AND IT'S SUPERIMPORTANT THATTHEY CALL."ONEEXPERT SAYS YES.DON'T PANIC,BECAUSE IT'S ALSONOT IN THE BESTINTEREST OF THELANDLORD TO EVICTYOU."IF EVERYBODYWHO HAS A TENANTWHO CANT PAY THEIRRENT TRIES TO EVICT,IT'S GONNA CLOGOUT THE COURTSAND THAT WILLEXTEND OUT THETIME IT TAKES ANDTHEY WILL HAVEEXPENDED MONEY."INTHE MEANTIME WHILEMANY IDAHOANSAPPLY FOR WORKAND HOPE FOR SOMESTIMULUS MONEY -IT'S IMPORTANT TOUSE YOURVOICE.MADELINE - "ASWE LEARN MOREABOUT HOW THESTIMULUS PACKAGECOULD IMPACTIDAHOANS FROM AHOUSINGSTANDPOINT, I'LLKEEP YOU UPDATED.MADELINE WHITE. 6ON YOUR SIDE.





