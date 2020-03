Filing for unemployment during COVID-19

COME JUST IN TIMEFOR MANY,.THE WORKFORCEDEVELOPMENTBOARD ISENCOURAGINGPEOPLE WHO WERERECENTLY LAYED OFFTO APPLY FORUNEMPLOYMENT.THEY SAY... THERECENT ACTIONSFROM STATE ANDFEDERAL LEADERSCAN HELP THOSEWHO LOST THEIRJOBS.YESTERDAY ALONE,NEARLY 19-THOUSANDPEOPLE INWISCONSIN FILEDFOR UNEMPLOYMENT.THAT BRINGS THETHREE DAY TOTALTHIS WEEK TOMORE THAN 50-THOUSANDAPPLICATIONS.HERE'S N-B-C 26'SRYAN CURRY.RYAN:THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC HASFORCED SOMEBUSINESSES IN THESTATE TO CLOSE.SOME WORKERS LOSTTHEIR JOBS BECAUSEOF IT.(TAKE SOT:"it is mostly a lot ofpeople who neverthought they would haveto apply forunemployment."JIM GOLEMBESKIWORKS WITH THE BAYAREA WORKFORCEBOARD .

AND SAYSTHIS SPREAD ISHURTING THEWISCONSINECONOMY.HE WORKS TO HELPPEOPLE WHO HAVEBEEN LAID OFF ANDSAYS IT IS A TOUGHTIME FOR SOMEWORKERS.(TAKE SOT:"It can be confusing, alittle daunting andunfortunately for someembarrassing."I WENT ONLINE TOSEE WHAT STEPS ITTAKES TO FILE FORUNEMPLOMENT INWISCONSIN ANDNOTICED IT WAS ALONG APPLICATIONBUT IT ASKED SIMPLEQUESTIONS ABOUTYOU NAME AND JOBTITLE.GOLEMBESKI SAYSANYONE WHO MAYHAVE LOST THEIR JOBSHOULD APPLY FORUNEMPLOYMENT(TAKE SOT:"The answer to anyone'squestions is go in set upan account answer allthe questions and thesystem should be able totell you what you areeligible forTAKE STAND UP:(TAKE SOT:"It is not hard especiallyfor young people who aretech savvy"IN WISCONSIN..GOLEMBESKI SAYSTYPICALLY RECEIVEAROUND 60 PERCENTOF WHAT THEY WEREMAKING.HOWEVER ..

WITHRECENT STEPS TAKENBY CONGRESS..

THATCOULD CHANGE.(TAKE SOT:"Un-employment maychange over the nextcouple of weeks as wefigure out what the fedsare doing."HE SAYS THE GOODNEWS ..

THE LOCALECONOMY WASSTRONG BEFORECOVID-19 AND HETHINKS IT WILL BEEASY FOR PEOPLE TOBOUNCE BACK.(TAKE SOT:"One we get passed this,it is not like we will haveto dig ourselves out of adeep deep hole."IN GREEN BAY ..

RYANCURRY ..

N-B-C 26.IF YOU AREINTERESED IN HOWTO FILE FORUNEMPLOYMENT..YOU CAN FIND A LINKON OUR WEBSITE..N-B-C 26 DOT COM.YOU CAN SUPPORTSMALL BUSINESSES..AND HELP BOOSTYOUR LOCALECONOMY..THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAUSUGGESTS..BUYING A GIFT CARDFOR LATER USE..IF YOU PAID INADVANCE FOR ANEVENT..

SKIP THEREFUND AND TAKE ARAIN CHECK..

AND LETTHEM GET BACK ONTHEIR FEET BEFORECOLLECTING..COMMIT TO FUTUREWORK..

LET THEMKNOW YOU'LL BENEEDING THEM WHENBUSINESS OPENSBACK UP.FIND THEM ONLINEAND SHOP..

CHECKTHEIR SOCIAL MEDIASITES..

FOR A LINK.GET TAKE OUT ORDELIVERY..

THEIRDOORS MAY BECLOSED..

BUT YOUCAN STILL ENJOYTHEIR COOKING.FINALLY... LIKE ANDSHARE THEM ONYOUR SOCIAL MEDIA..IT'S FREE AND CANBOOST THEIRBUSINESS.WE'LL CONTINUE TO