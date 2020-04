Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Tips and Facts Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:37s - Published 3 weeks ago Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Tips and Facts Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Zeppelin is taking a closer look at tornadoes for day three of Severe Weather Awareness Week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Tips and Facts SEVERE WEATHERAWARENESS WEEK...JUST LAST WEEKTHE FIRSTTORNADOWARNING OF THESEASON WASISSUED FOR OURAREA...CHIEFMETEOROLOGISTJENNIFER ZEPPELINJOINS US NOW TOTALK ABOUTTORNADOES.FOR DAY THREE OFSEVERE WEATHERAWARENESS WEEKWE'LL BEFOCUSING ONTORNADOES.WHILE NOT EVERYSEVERE STORMSPAWNS ATORNADO, SOMEDO AND WE'VE GOTTO BE PREPAREDTO SHELTER WHENA TORNADOWARNING ISISSUED.THE MOSTCOMMON TIME OFYEAR FORTORNADOES INNEBRASKA ANDIOWA IS DURINGTHE SPRING ANDSUMMER MONTHS.OF COURSE,TORNADOES CANAND DO FORMDURING ANYMONTH! ONAVERAGE,NEBRASKA SEESEIGHT TORNADOESDURING THEMONTH OF APRIL,12 DURING MAY, 15IN JUNE, AND SIXDURING JULY.FOR IOWA, THEAVERAGE NUMBEROF TORNADOES INAPRIL IS 4, 15 INMAY, 18 DURINGJUNE, AND SIX INJULY.AFTER A TORNADOOCCURS, THE NWSGOES OUT ANDSURVEYS THEDAMAGE DONE TOTHE AREA.THE SURVEYSSHOW HOW FARTHE TORNADOTRAVELED, HOWWIDE IT WAS, ANDHOW MUCHDAMAGE WASDONE WHICHLEADS TO HOWTORNADOES ARERATED.THE ENHANCEDFUJITA SCALE GOESFROM EF-0 TO EF-5AND IS BROKEN UPBY WIND SPEEDSAND THE DAMAGEASSOCIATED WITHEACH CATEGORY.SEVERE WEATHERAWARENESS WEEKWE'LL BEFOCUSING ONTORNADOES.





