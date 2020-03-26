Global  

SEAL Team S03E17 Drawdown

SEAL Team S03E17 Drawdown

SEAL Team S03E17 Drawdown

SEAL Team 3x17 "Drawdown" Season 3 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action, where he gets reacquainted with Hannah (Rachel Boston), a childhood friend, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 1st on CBS.

