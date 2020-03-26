India Lockdown: Lessons from Day 1 on what needs to be addressed | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:38s - Published India Lockdown: Lessons from Day 1 on what needs to be addressed | Oneindia News As we enter Day 2 of the 3-week lockdown, here is a review of the lessons learnt from Day 1, what more is needed for the smooth functioning of the country and what is already being addressed. #Lockdown21 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nikku Yadav RT @DrSJaishankar: A clear and strong message from PM @narendramodi: a national lockdown is critical at this stage. Reflects the lessons dr… 27 minutes ago Cryptogirl!! RT @Devsss7: A clear and strong message from PM national lockdown 21 days is critical at this stage. Reflects the lessons drawn from other… 2 hours ago