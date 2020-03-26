Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senate Passes $2 Trillion Economic Rescue Package, Largest Relief Bill In U.S. History

Senate Passes $2 Trillion Economic Rescue Package, Largest Relief Bill In U.S. History

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Senate Passes $2 Trillion Economic Rescue Package, Largest Relief Bill In U.S. History

Senate Passes $2 Trillion Economic Rescue Package, Largest Relief Bill In U.S. History

After days of negotiation and flaring tempers, the Senate approve a $2 trillion economic stimulus package to help workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

(3-25-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kamalde17935217

Kamaldeep Singh RT @the_hindu: #CoronavirusOutbreak | The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history https://t.co/YvKrTsWQqc 1 minute ago

ingridriley

Ingrid Riley HISTORIC: Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes checks for Americans and small business… https://t.co/XCyYGAc3eW 1 minute ago

DrLynneD

TheRealEvelyn RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Senate passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue plan, largest in U.S. history https://t.co/p0B5R9U1Jw 1 minute ago

chegelawrence98

Chei_dotty.ke RT @makaumutua: The US Senate passes a $2 TRILLION bill to combat the ECONOMIC devastation wrought by coronavirus. Let that sink in — $2 t… 2 minutes ago

SKamalanandan

Sreekala Kamalanandan RT @SwarajyaMag: US Senate Passes $2 Trillion Stimulus Package To Combat The Economic Fallout Of Covid-19 Pandemic https://t.co/852ph4VUPy 2 minutes ago

squidartdotcom

🦑Tom Perez for Prison / Bernie or Bugger Off! RT @socialiststeve6: The bad news is that the #StimulusPackage is pathetic; too much for corporate America, and not enough for us. But the… 3 minutes ago

DannyToy23

Danny Toy RT @AndrewDesiderio: BREAKING: U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passes $2 trillion emergency coronavirus economic relief package, sending it to t… 3 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu #CoronavirusOutbreak | The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history https://t.co/YvKrTsWQqc 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.