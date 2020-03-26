Coronavirus: Prince Charles, heir to British throne, latest celeb to be infected

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

As per reports, the Prince of Wales, who is aged 71, is showing mild symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Just weeks ago, Charles had been seen avoiding handshakes at an event in London.

He is now in self-isolation at his home in Scotland.

His wife has tested negative.

Charles is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have contracted the virus.