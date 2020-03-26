Global  

Trump doesn't accept reports of Levinson's death

Trump doesn't accept reports of Levinson's death

Trump doesn't accept reports of Levinson's death

The family of Robert Levinson, the former FBI agent who disappeared in March 2007 after traveling to an island controlled by Iran, said on Wednesday (March 25) it now believes Levinson died in Iranian custody, based on information from U.S. officials.

Libby Hogan reports.

