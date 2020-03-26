Trump doesn't accept reports of Levinson's death 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published Trump doesn't accept reports of Levinson's death The family of Robert Levinson, the former FBI agent who disappeared in March 2007 after traveling to an island controlled by Iran, said on Wednesday (March 25) it now believes Levinson died in Iranian custody, based on information from U.S. officials. Libby Hogan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this