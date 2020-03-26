Global  

Ionescu takes USBWA National Player of the Year

Yesterday i mentioned on newswatch 12 at 6 that oregon's payton pritchard and sabrina ionescu seem to be having a post-season award competition.

Well apparently they heard me.

Sabrina ionescu kicked off the daily post season awards festivities by winning the u-w-s-b-a ann meyers drysdale award.

It recognizes the national player of the year.

And this is not the first national player of the year award for ionescu.

She is also the associated press player of the year, as well as the espn.com player of the year.

She does have some things that pritchard can't get close to.

I want to give a disclaimer, these are some of her records.

26 triple doubles in her career is the most in men's and women's basketball history, the previous record was 12.

She is the only player in men's and women's history to 2 thousand career points, 1 thousand assists, and 1




