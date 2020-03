Coronavirus: Delhi Mohalla clinic doctor tests positive, 800 people quarantined | Oneindia News

AS INDIA REMAINS IN A 21-DAY LOCKDOWN, STRINGENT MEASURES ARE BEING TAKEN TO COMBAT THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF THE VIRUS THROUGH SOCIAL DISTANCING.

IN THE LATEST IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL, A MOHALLA CLINIC DOCTOR HAS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE COVID-19.

THE DOCTOR AND FOUR OTHERS INCLUDING HIS WIFE AND TEEN AGE DAUGHTER TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS ON WEDNESDAY.

THEY HAVE ALL BEEN ISOLATED FOR 14 DAYS.

CLOSE TO 900 PEOPLE WHO CAME IN CONTACT WITH THEM HAVE BEEN QUARANTINED.

DELHI HEALTH MINISTER SATENDER JAIN SAID THAT THEY MAY HAVE CONTRACTED THE VIRUS FROM AN INFECTED WOMAN WHO RETURNED FROM SAUDI ARABIA.THE WOMAN REPORTEDLY VISITED THE CLINIC ABOUT TWO WEEKS AGO.