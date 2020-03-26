Thousands of Indians defy COVID-19 lockdown to celebrate New Year festival

Thousands flocked markets across India in celebration of a New Year festival on March 25, defying the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

This footage filmed in Hassan, southern India, shows locals purchasing goods from stores set up on a street during the Udadhi festival.

A lone police officer is seen demanding the vendors to go away.

A senior officer then makes an announcement using a police vehicle's speaker system saying: "I will give 30 minutes for everyone to clear out.

If not we will evict you all and shut down the market."