Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thousands of Indians defy COVID-19 lockdown to celebrate New Year festival

Thousands of Indians defy COVID-19 lockdown to celebrate New Year festival

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Thousands of Indians defy COVID-19 lockdown to celebrate New Year festival

Thousands of Indians defy COVID-19 lockdown to celebrate New Year festival

Thousands flocked markets across India in celebration of a New Year festival on March 25, defying the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thousands of Indians defy COVID-19 lockdown to celebrate New Year festival

Thousands flocked markets across India in celebration of a New Year festival on March 25, defying the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

This footage filmed in Hassan, southern India, shows locals purchasing goods from stores set up on a street during the Udadhi festival.

A lone police officer is seen demanding the vendors to go away.

A senior officer then makes an announcement using a police vehicle's speaker system saying: "I will give 30 minutes for everyone to clear out.

If not we will evict you all and shut down the market."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.