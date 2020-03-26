Global  

Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish to headline benefit concert

Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish to headline benefit concert

Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish to headline benefit concert

Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys will be part of a benefit concert this weekend recorded from their homes to be broadcast on Fox television and IHeartRadio stations.

Conway G.

Gittens has the line-up.

0
Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish to headline benefit concert

Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and Tim McGraw are just some of the music world’s biggest stars planning to turn their homes into concert stages for a benefit this weekend on television and radio.

Fox announced Wednesday it will broadcast the one-hour so-called IHeart Living Room Concert for America on TV, which will simultaneously go out on all IHeartRadio stations and the iHeart app.

This will be the first major nationwide fundraising concert aimed at helping the medical community on the frontline and those suffering.

Others lending their star power for Sunday’s event include Elton John, who will serve as host, Alicia Keys, The Backstreet Boys and Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong.

All artists will be filming from their homes using smartphone cameras or other equipment.

As part of the concert, fans will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Music stars have been tapping into their large social media fanbase to provide some musical relief from the crisis that has forced one-third of the country to be ordered to stay indoors.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner John Legend and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are just two artists who streamed live home performances to legions of fans.

Some stars are even digging into their bank accounts.

Folk singer James Taylor made a $1 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital… And Rihanna’s foundation donated $5 million to charities supplying food and protective equipment to healthcare workers.




