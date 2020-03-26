Coronavirus home testing will be ‘game changer’

Health Minister Edward Argar says that making coronavirus home testing available will be a “game changer”.

Mr Argar did not want to give a timescale for when home coronavirus tests would be available, reiterating Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty’s words on Wednesday that, “The one thing that is worse than no test is a bad test." Report by Chinnianl.

