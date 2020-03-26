Global  

Coronavirus home testing will be ‘game changer’

Coronavirus home testing will be ‘game changer’

Coronavirus home testing will be ‘game changer’

Health Minister Edward Argar says that making coronavirus home testing available will be a “game changer”.

Mr Argar did not want to give a timescale for when home coronavirus tests would be available, reiterating Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty’s words on Wednesday that, “The one thing that is worse than no test is a bad test." Report by Chinnianl.

