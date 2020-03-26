Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince of Wales 'did not jump the queue'

Prince of Wales 'did not jump the queue'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 09:56s - Published < > Embed
Prince of Wales 'did not jump the queue'

Prince of Wales 'did not jump the queue'

Health minister, Edward Argar tells Sky News that Prince Charles has not received a coronavirus test ahead of anyone else.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ferguson2811

Jayfer55 #DissolveTheUnion RT @SkyNews: "Why did the Prince of Wales jump the queue?" @KayBurley asks Health Minister Edward Argar why Prince Charles received a #cor… 3 minutes ago

Trvrvl

Trevor Villiers Prince of Wales 'did not jump the queue' https://t.co/fOwTvRr86B 16 minutes ago

1440Management

Tushar Das RT @tamcohen: Health minister Edward Argar on Prince Charles getting #coronavirus test while NHS workers often can’t: Tells @KayBurley: “M… 26 minutes ago

EarlDavidWebb

Earl David Webb Prince of Wales 'did not jump the queue' https://t.co/U2d4TS2DzW 32 minutes ago

chrisjtrousers

Chris J @SkyNews @KayBurley He did jump the queue. He did travel when he shouldn’t have done. But let’s avoid that and talk… https://t.co/w3fs04YdSD 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.