5-year-old Lewiston girl celebrates birthday with social distancing parade 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published 5-year-old Lewiston girl celebrates birthday with social distancing parade A five-year-old from Lewiston celebrated her birthday in a unique way this year because of the need for social distancing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this