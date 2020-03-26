'Wonder Woman 1984' has been postponed due to COVID-19 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published 'Wonder Woman 1984' has been postponed due to COVID-19 He upcoming DC blockbuster sequel was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on June 5. But Warner Bros. Has confirmed a new August 14 release date amid the global crisis. 0

