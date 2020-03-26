WMAR-2 News Weather Update

CHARLES.Thursday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 60.

Calm windbecoming south 5 to 8 mph inthe afternoon.

ThursdayNightShowers likely, mainlyafter 2am.

Increasing clouds,with a low around 48.

Southwind around 6 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

Newprecipitation amounts of lessthan a tenth of an inchpossible.

FridayShowers likelybefore 8am, then a chance ofshowers after 2pm.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 69.South wind 5 to 9 mph becomingnorthwest in the afternoon.Chance of precipitation is60%.

New precipitation amountsof less than a tenth of aninch possible.

FridayNightRain likely, mainly after2am.

Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 47.

Northeast wind 5 to7 mph becoming calm aftermidnight.

Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.

SaturdayRain likely.

Cloudy, with ahigh near 54.

Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.

SaturdayNightShowers likely.

Cloudy,with a low around 50.

Chanceof precipitation is 60%.SundayA chance of showersbefore 2pm.

Mostly cloudy,with a high near 73.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

SundayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 49.

Monday Mostlysunny, with a high near 61.Monday NightPartly cloudy,with a low around 41.

TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near61.

Tuesday NightA chance ofrain.

Mostly cloudy, wit