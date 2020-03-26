WMAR-2 News Weather Update

CHARLES.Thursday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 60.
Calm windbecoming south 5 to 8 mph inthe afternoon.
ThursdayNightShowers likely, mainlyafter 2am.
Increasing clouds,with a low around 48.
Southwind around 6 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.
Newprecipitation amounts of lessthan a tenth of an inchpossible.
FridayShowers likelybefore 8am, then a chance ofshowers after 2pm.
Mostlycloudy, with a high near 69.South wind 5 to 9 mph becomingnorthwest in the afternoon.Chance of precipitation is60%.
New precipitation amountsof less than a tenth of aninch possible.
FridayNightRain likely, mainly after2am.
Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 47.
Northeast wind 5 to7 mph becoming calm aftermidnight.
Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.
SaturdayRain likely.
Cloudy, with ahigh near 54.
Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.
SaturdayNightShowers likely.
Cloudy,with a low around 50.
Chanceof precipitation is 60%.SundayA chance of showersbefore 2pm.
Mostly cloudy,with a high near 73.
Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.
SundayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 49.
Monday Mostlysunny, with a high near 61.Monday NightPartly cloudy,with a low around 41.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near61.
Tuesday NightA chance ofrain.
Mostly cloudy, wit