Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:36s - Published Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close. Story: https://bit.ly/33MFM39 0

