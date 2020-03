Sewers make homemade masks for hospitals in lieu of national shortage

MACPHERSON.

SHE'S LIVE ATJOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL IN EASTBALTIMORE WITH MORE ON THESTRUGGLE DOCTORS AND NURSESHAVE FINDING SUPPLIES.

ERIN,HOW ARE PEOPLE IN THECOMMUNITY STEPPING UP TO HELP?SEWERS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA ANDREALLY ALL OVER ARE MAKINGHOMEMADE MASKS WITH TWO PIECEOF CLOTH AND SOME ELASTIC.ITPART SINCE THERES A NATIONWIDESHORTAGE.

I TALKED WITHJILLIAN COLLINSā” A HARFORDCOUNTY MOTHER AND BALTIMORECOUNTY SCHOOL TEACHER.

SHE SAWA POST ASKING FOR PEOPLE TOMAKE MASKS FOR HOSPITALS SOSHE IMMEDIATELY JUMPED IN &SHE EVEN HAD ALL THE MATERIALSAT HOME FROM PREVIOUSPROJECTS.

I was like this isthe moment of not ask not whatyour country can do for youbut what you can do for yourcountry.

That was my moment!

Iwas like Ican do this and I just startedsewing.

THE CDC RECOMMENDS N95MASKS BUT SINCE THERESHORTAGE THEY SAY HANDMADEMASKS ARE A LAST RESORT ANDCAN BE USED WITH CAUTIONā”THEY JUST DONTHEY WORK PROTECTING PEOPLEFROM COVID 19 SO THE CDCRECOMMENDS USING A HOMEMADEMASK ALONG WITH A FACESHIELD.HOSPITALS THROUGHOUT OUR AREASAY THEYSUPPORT FROM PEOPLE IN THECOMMUNITY AND ARE ACCEPTING ANARRAY OF DONATIONS.

HERE ATJOHNS HOPKINSā” THEYAN INTAKE PROCESS TO ASSESSALL THE DONATIONS ANDDISTRIBUTE THEM PROPERLY.

