$35,000 Worth of Groceries Trashed After Woman ‘Purposely’ Coughs on Items 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published $35,000 Worth of Groceries Trashed After Woman ‘Purposely’ Coughs on Items A reminder that there’s nothing funny about the coronavirus pandemic. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this