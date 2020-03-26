Global  

amber alert cancelled

amber alert cancelled
mother two kids found safe
amber alert cancelled

C1 3 alert has now been cancelled for two 7-year-old twins and their mother.

Fs img center:amber alert logan county sheriff's office amber alert girls.png according to the logan county sheriff's office..

Isabella and audriana blanchard, and their mother...neely blanchard were found around 2 this morning.

The twins grandmother is their legal guardian.

Full mug:wanted in amber alert logan county sheriff's office neely blanchard neely blanchard.png &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; she says blanchard reportedly took the twins last friday to a friend's home in dawson springs.

According to deputies... blanchard has a history of mental illness..and is a self proclaimed sovereign citizen with a gun.




