Quarantined volleyball pros play from balconies in locked down Italy

Professional Italian volleyball players Federico Marretta and Federico Bonami play from their balconies during the COVID-19 quarantine, and make it look easy!

The filmer said: "Due to the coronavirus they have to stay at home and can’t go to training.

They have to keep security distances and they can’t even play in the streets because it’s forbidden." This cool video was recorded on March 19 from their Verona apartments, given to them by their volleyball club BluVolley Verona.