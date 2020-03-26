Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Quarantined volleyball pros play from balconies in locked down Italy

Quarantined volleyball pros play from balconies in locked down Italy

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Quarantined volleyball pros play from balconies in locked down Italy

Quarantined volleyball pros play from balconies in locked down Italy

Professional Italian volleyball players Federico Marretta and Federico Bonami play from their balconies during the COVID-19 quarantine, and make it look easy!

The filmer said: "Due to the coronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Quarantined volleyball pros play from balconies in locked down Italy

Professional Italian volleyball players Federico Marretta and Federico Bonami play from their balconies during the COVID-19 quarantine, and make it look easy!

The filmer said: "Due to the coronavirus they have to stay at home and can’t go to training.

They have to keep security distances and they can’t even play in the streets because it’s forbidden." This cool video was recorded on March 19 from their Verona apartments, given to them by their volleyball club BluVolley Verona.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.