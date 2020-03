Mississippi now has 5 deaths from COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:50s - Published Mississippi now has 5 deaths from COVID-19 As people are getting tested, the number of positive cases of the coronavirus is increasing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mississippi now has 5 deaths from COVID-19 SAYS COVID-19 HAS NOW CLAIMEDTHE LIVES OF 3MORE PEOPLE... MORE TESTING THIS WEEK, AS STATEHEALTHOFFICERS CONTINUE TO OPERATEDRIVE-THRUSCREENINGS AT THE STATEFAIRGROUNDS...ON TUESDAY, DOCTORS SAY ABOUT 90PEOPWERE SCREENED...WEDNESDAY, THECOUNT WAS MORE THAN 60... ALONGWITH TESTING, THERE IS NEWS OFADDITIONAL DEATHS...LAST WEEK, THERE WAS JUST ONECONFIRMEDDEATH RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS INMISSISSIPPI...THAT NUMBER NOWSTANDS AT 5...THE MOST RECENT CASES, A MANBETWEEN85 AND 90 YEARS OLD, WHO DIEDWHILEHOSPITALIZED, AND A 75 TO 80YEAR OLD WOMANIN TUNICA COUNTY, WHO DIED FROMCOVID-19 INLONG-TERM CARE FACILITY...WEDNESDAY, OFFICIALS SAY A 65 TO70 YEAR OLD MAN FROM WEBSTERCOUNTY DIED IN A HOSPITAL, ASWELL AS ANOTHER MAN FRHOLMES COUNTY IN HIS 60'S WHOALSO DIEDWHILE HOSPITALIZED...GRAPHIC:MAP OF MMALE, 65-70 WEBSTER COUNTY MALE,60'S HOLMES COUNTY HIGHLIGHTWEBSTER COUNTY & HOLMESCOUNTYTHERE ARE CONFIRMED CASES OFCORONAVIRUSIN 61 OF MISSISSIPPI'S 82COUNTIES.. ON TUESDAY, GOVERNORTATE REEVES ISSUED AN EXECUTIVEORDER THAT BARS THE PUBLIC FROMVISITING ANY HEALTHCAREFACILITY,INCLUDING NURSING HOMES, ANDHOSPITALS...THERE ARE CURRENTLY 377CONFIRMED CASESOF CORONAVIRUS IN MISSISSIPPI... THE COMMON THREAD IN THE FATALCASESACCORNING TO STATE HEALTHOFFICIALSBESIDES AGE, IS THE PATIENTS ALLSUFFEREDFROM UNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITIONS... THAT IS WHY IT ISSTILL CRITICAL FOR US TOCONTINUE SOCIALDISTANCING...ESPECIALLYAROUND OUR OLDER FELLOWCITIZENS...REPORTING FROM HOME TONIGHT,TROYJOHNSON, 16 WAPT NEWS AT 10... HERE'S A LOOK AT ALL COUNTIE





You Might Like

Tweets about this Johnny Corn #Maddow is right! I am outraged! #Mississippi is going to have a ton of #deaths over #covid19. #covid-19 is NOT the… https://t.co/mS4rHWLRgS 4 minutes ago Democat Shocked that Tate Reeves, Governor of Mississippi is unconcerned about deaths from covid-19, but he’s using the vir… https://t.co/yLXq1irFkS 16 minutes ago Johnny Corn #Maddow is right! #Mississippi is going to have a ton of #deaths over #covid19. #covid-19 is NOT the flu! If you li… https://t.co/XqmTzvyhDV 2 hours ago NoMaiden RT @SoapBox1211: @tatereeves YOU ARE A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER ! You should be held accountable for ALL of Mississippi’s deaths from COVID… 7 hours ago SoapBox @tatereeves YOU ARE A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER ! You should be held accountable for ALL of Mississippi’s deaths fro… https://t.co/xhjn1oXTF2 8 hours ago Slowmoto Me @PalmerReport In my opinion, Governor DeSantis and the governor of Mississippi should both be held liable for the d… https://t.co/85CJU0Ueut 8 hours ago Mary Wieden COVID-19 deaths increase to 5 in Mississippi https://t.co/SCjQscu0el The numbers grow- 5 Mississippians now dead f… https://t.co/kjL0hQNpTW 9 hours ago EJaneWench RT @WXXV25: Tonight the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports two new deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. ht… 9 hours ago