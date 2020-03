Sen. Ben Sasse talks stimulus bill now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:40s - Published Sen. Ben Sasse talks stimulus bill 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sen. Ben Sasse talks stimulus bill WORKERS...BUSINESSES...AND HEALTH CARESYSTEMS DEALWITHCORONAVIRUSMOVES ONE STEPCLOSER TOREALITY.IN A LATE NIGHTVOTE ...THE SENATE VOTEDUNANIMOUSLY TOPASS THEECONOMIC RESCUEPACKAGE.IT'S THE LARGESTECONOMIC RELIEFBILL IN U-SHISTORY.NEBRASKASENATOR BENSASSE SAID QUOTE"THE BILL ISN'TGREAT"...BUT SAYS IT SENDSAN IMPORTANTMESSAGE."WE WANT TOCELEBRATEWORKERS WE WANTTO CELEBRATE THEDIGNITY OF WORK,AND THIS BILLSTATED PURPOSE ISTO DO THAT."SASSE SAYS THEBILL WILL ALSO"TURBOCHARGEVACCINEDEVELOPMENT" ...AND HELP SMALLBUSINESSES.IOWA SENATO





