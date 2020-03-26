Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner and Michael Jackson Estate donate 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner and Michael Jackson Estate donate It’s good to see in a crisis the rich and famous digging deep, Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million dollars to help feed hungry kids amid the coronavirus-related school lockdown, and put the cash towards distributing meals to children who relied on school lunches, while they self-isolate at home. 0

