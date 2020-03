Southwest Florida gym trying to do right by trainers and clients

ONE CATCH: YOU NEED TO HAVEFILED TAXES LAST YEAR OR THISYEAR TO QUALIFY.:00-:11:33-:402:03-2:14Script:(LISA INTRO)WE’VE BEEN SPENDING A LOT OFTIME HERE ON FOX 4 MORNING NEWSHIGHLIGHTING LOCAL BUSINESSESTHAT ARE STILL OPEN RIGHT NOWAND SERVING YOU.SO THIS MORNING, WE’REINTRODUCING YOU TO THE OWNER OFELITE TRAINING AND FITNESS,WHO’S TRYING TO DO RIGHT BY HERCLIENTS AND EMPLOYEES, ANDS HE’SINVITNG YOU TO JOIN.(PKG)video/nats of busy gymTHIS IS WHAT ELITE TRAINING ANDFITNESS IN PORT CHARLOTTE WOULDTYPICALLY LOOK LIKE.

BUSY --WITH CLIENTS HARD AT WORK TOSTAY ACTIVE.BUT I VIDEOCHATTED WITH THEOWNER FROM HER EMPTY GYM.LISA/CARRIE "did you ever thinksomething like this would behappening?" "absolutely never.ever.

So, as far as beingprepared?

No" 9 secCARRIE ANDRADE -- LIKE SO MANYOF YOU -- WAS FORCED TO CLOSEHER GYM FOR NOW, BECAUSE OFCOVID-19.CARRIE "there was a lot ofcrying" 1 secBUT AFTER 12 YEARS OF TRAININGAND BUILDING A COMMUNITY, SHESHIFTED HER FOCUS.CARRIE "my mentality though iswhat can i do?

How can i fixthis and pickmyself up again?" 5secSHE WANTED TO KEEP HER MEMBERSACTIVE WHILE STUCK AT HOME, SOSHE SUSPENDED MEMBERSHIPS,TRANSITIONED TO CLASSES ONLINE.NATSCARRIE ANDRADE "in order tobuild our online community,we’ve offered free classes.

Sowe’ve been doing three lives aday" 7 secTHE CLASSES ARE STREAMING LIVEIN THE ELITE FITNESS CHALLENGEGROUP ON FACEBOOK.CARRIE SAYS STARTING NEXT MONTH,SHE’LL CONTINUE TO STREAM SOMECLASSES ON THERE.

BUT FOR A FEE,SHE’LL ALSO START USING THE ZOOMPLATFORM FOR WORKOUTS, SOCLIENTS CAN INTERACT.CARRIE "one step closer to beingin the same room" 2 secAND SHE’LL OFFER 1-ON-1 PERSONATRAINING THROUGH VIDEO CHAT.CARRIE "thank goodness fortechnology" 2 secSHE SAYS SHE KNOWS MANY AREFACING HARD TIMES.

BUT SHE'S CHARGING THAT FEE, TO HELP TAKE CARE OF HER EMPLOYEES. CARRIE "I have no idea how long this will go on for, but i want to continue to pay my trainers" 5 sec AND SHE INVITES YOU TO BE PART OF THEIR COMMUNITY - TO STAY HEALTHY AND POSITIVE DURING THIS UNCERTAIN TIME. CARRIE "join us and just stay active and keep moving through all of this because this is a super stressful time for everybody and exercise is an outlet" 8 SEC