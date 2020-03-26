Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Latest: Senate Passes $2.2 Trillion Economy Relief Package

Coronavirus Latest: Senate Passes $2.2 Trillion Economy Relief Package

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Latest: Senate Passes $2.2 Trillion Economy Relief Package
The package is now heading to the House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stepaniukruslan

Ruslan RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/iyqNRSjj8L • Senate passes $2T stimulus package • U.S. deaths linked to COVID-19 passes 1,0… 23 seconds ago

noybsk2017

No one is coming 2 save us-take care of each other RT @MSNBC: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/mp4I4LabCW • Senate passes $2T stimulus package • U.S. deaths linked to COVID-19 passes 1,000… 2 minutes ago

bahebula

Josephat Zacharia RT @zittokabwe: Coronavirus live news: US Senate passes record $2tn stimulus bill as Tokyo warns against 'explosion' of cases https://t.co/… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.