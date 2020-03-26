Father Invents ‘Protective Bubble’ for His Baby During COVID-19 Outbreak Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:00s - Published on March 26, 2020 Father Invents ‘Protective Bubble’ for His Baby During COVID-19 Outbreak A father in China has gone high-tech to protect his baby from coronavirus by inventing this pod for outdoor use. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

