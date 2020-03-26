Global  

NHS leaders identifying staff for swift redeployment to ExCeL field hospital

Health bosses are identifying staff to be rapidly deployed at the new 4,000-bed field hospital being set up to manage a surge in seriously ill coronavirus patients, it has been reported.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced earlier this week that the ExCeL site in London will become a temporary hospital equipped with two wards of 2,000 beds each to cope with any patient surge in the capital.

