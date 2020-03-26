Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow shares what the county is doing in response to COVID-19.

ABOUT áMILWAUKEE COUNTY'S PLANTO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS... ANDTHIS MORNING, WE WANTED TOSHARE WITH YOU WHAT áANOTHERMAJOR COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTWISCONSIN IS DOING TO STOP THESPREAD.

THIS MORNING, WAUKESHACOUNTY EXECUTIVE PAUL FARROWIS JOINING US OVER FACETIME...GOOD MORNING.GENERALLY-