Turning to the internet to stay alive 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:49s - Published Turning to the internet to stay alive Small businesses are turning to the internet to stay alive during the COVID-19 shutdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Turning to the internet to stay alive TAYLOR-- IN SITUATIONSLIKE THESE-- YOU SEEHOW DEVELOPING ANONLINE PRESENCE CANHELP LOCAL BUSINESSESCONTINUE TO MAKESALES.THAT'S RIGHT-- AND NOW--LOCAL BUSINESSES CANMAKE THERE OWNWEBSITES-- FOR FREE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN JOINS US LIVEWITH HOW THIS WORKS.KC-BASED MORGANSITESIS CREATING WEBSITESFOR BUSINESSES WHOHAVE HAD TO SHUT DOWNBECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.THE WHOLE IDEA IS TOGIVE THEM A WAY TO SELLTHEIR PRODUCTS WHENTHEIR DOORS ARE SHUT.LET ME SHOW YOU THETEMPLATE THE COMPANYIS USING TO CREATETHESE WEBSITES.IT'S PRETTY BASIC - BUTTHAT'S ALL YOU NEED.MORGANISITES CAN'THOST ALL THESEWEBSITES FOR FREEFOREVER.THEY'RE DOING IT FOR ATLEAST TWO MONTHS ORHOWEVER LONG THEPANDEMIC LASTS.THEN THEY'LL LET THESMALL BUSINESSES KEEPTHEIR DOMAIN NAME ANDMANAGE IT THEMSELVES -OR PAY A MONTHLY FEE.THE OWNER WANTED TOMAKE IT CLEAR THIS ISN'TABOUT HIM SCHEMING TOGET NEW CLIENTS - IT'SABOUT KEEPING MOM ANDPOP SHOPS FROMCLOSING."That's not good for theemployees,that's not good for the economy,that's not good for the town andsowe need to keep these placesgoingand we need to keep thesebusinesses open so we havesomething to return to once weareallowed to go out again."WE'RE ALL LOOKINGFORWARD TO THE DAYWHEN WE CAN GO BACKOUT AGAIN LIKE NORMAL.CHECK OUT MY TWITTERPAGE FOR INFORMATIONON HOW TO SIGN UP -SEARCH THE [email protected] LIVE IN NORTHKANSAS CITY CHARLIEKEEGAN 41 ACTION NEWSTODA





