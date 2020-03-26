Latest numbers of Coronavirus locally and nationally

106 WCOD The numbers continue to mount for Covid-19 both locally and statewide. State Public Health Commissioner Monica Bhar… https://t.co/q3fubiK3nC 1 day ago

Cool 102 The numbers continue to mount for Covid-19 both locally and statewide. State Public Health Commissioner Monica Bhar… https://t.co/ah2BDVsf0f 1 day ago

NewsRadio 95 WXTK The numbers continue to mount for Covid-19 both locally and statewide. State Public Health Commissioner Monica Bhar… https://t.co/0NUEtsN060 1 day ago

Darren Fower = Unionise ✊✊🏿 No real change 🤔 in the numbers locally ... as yet❗️ 📰 #PboroCV19 - Latest Additional Details: ➡️ Check your symp… https://t.co/9gwv32yX2S 1 week ago

Danielle RT @PattrikPerez: For those following along, here are the latest #coronavirus case numbers locally: -Travis Co.: 23 -Hays Co.: 5 -Williams… 1 week ago

TinyTurtle88 For those following along, here are the latest #coronavirus case numbers locally: -Travis Co.: 23 -Hays Co.: 5 -Williamson Co.: 4 1 week ago