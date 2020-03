Coronavirus: Health Ministry says that total cases reach 649 in India | Oneindia News

BRIEFING ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE HEALTH MINISTRY HAS SAID THERE IS STILL NO HARD EVIDENCE TO SAY THAT THERE HAS BEEN COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA.

WHILE DEDICATED COVID HOSPITALS ARE BEING BUILT IN 17 STATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL FIGURES 42 FRESH CASES AND 4 DEATHS RELATED TO #COVID19 HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS.

Finance minister nirmala sitharaman announced a Rs 1,70,000 cr relief package for the poor.

One set of measures by the govt is direct cash transfer and another set of emasures is food security.

Also, nS announced a Rs 50 lakh per person med insurance cover for essential service providers including doctors.

AND OTHER NEWS #Lockdown21