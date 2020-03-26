Global  

Senate coronavirus stimulus bill passes after days of wrangling

The Senate passed a $2.2 trillion rescue package overnight.

As part of the bill, the government will send a $1,200 check to people earning less than $75,000 a year, plus $500 per child.

People earning up to $99,000 a year will get a smaller check.

Those check are expected to go out April 6 and it could take about 4-5 weeks to reach people by mail.

Those with direct deposit could get it sooner.

The legislation now goes to the House for a vote, which will likely happen tomorrow.

President Trump is expected to sign the measure into law once it reaches his desk.

Visit KTNV.com for more details and for updates.

