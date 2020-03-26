Global  

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to the economy.

Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

