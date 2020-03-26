The Australian man accused of carrying out New Zealand's worst mass shooting in history pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder on Thursday (March 26) after having previously pleaded not guilty.



Tweets about this Toronto Sun New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism https://t.co/qR7dwJTbOy https://t.co/3rbDsXNrqf 3 minutes ago kay quinn RT @Reuters: Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism https://t.co/gaIwbaG53j https://t.co/2tCxtHTXQb 7 minutes ago Cindy RT @gs314: Accused Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people No reason for this, especially in midst of crisis...exce… 20 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty: https://t.co/PvA47W6iZa #AskHarman 25 minutes ago Tashkent Bazaar Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty https://t.co/lrtGHhlqBZ https://t.co/PWVqO9MByD 28 minutes ago Gary Swergold Accused Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people No reason for this, especially in midst of… https://t.co/loaigHRjQv 31 minutes ago Edmonton Sun Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism https://t.co/YXBgl8sR50 40 minutes ago Edward Fitzgerald☘️ Accused Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people - CNN https://t.co/jgL1onqFtl 43 minutes ago