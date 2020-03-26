Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty

Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty

Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty

The Australian man accused of carrying out New Zealand&apos;s worst mass shooting in history pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder on Thursday (March 26) after having previously pleaded not guilty.

Libby Hogan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheTorontoSun

Toronto Sun New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism https://t.co/qR7dwJTbOy https://t.co/3rbDsXNrqf 3 minutes ago

AlephsMom

kay quinn RT @Reuters: Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism https://t.co/gaIwbaG53j https://t.co/2tCxtHTXQb 7 minutes ago

cindyceemerson

Cindy RT @gs314: Accused Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people No reason for this, especially in midst of crisis...exce… 20 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty: https://t.co/PvA47W6iZa #AskHarman 25 minutes ago

Tashkentbazaar

Tashkent Bazaar Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty https://t.co/lrtGHhlqBZ https://t.co/PWVqO9MByD 28 minutes ago

gs314

Gary Swergold Accused Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people No reason for this, especially in midst of… https://t.co/loaigHRjQv 31 minutes ago

Edmontonsun

Edmonton Sun Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism https://t.co/YXBgl8sR50 40 minutes ago

eafitz343

Edward Fitzgerald☘️ Accused Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people - CNN https://t.co/jgL1onqFtl 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.