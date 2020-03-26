US Jobless Claims Hit Highest Number Since 1982 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:30s - Published Are we headed towards another depression? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Louisa LeRoux🌊🌊🌊🌞 RT @kaitlancollins: 3.28 million filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor says. That's the highest number of initial joble… 2 seconds ago Sarah Burgess RT @Acosta: CNN: Initial jobless claims skyrocketed... 3.28 million in week ending March 21, according to Labor Department... highest numbe… 20 seconds ago