Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Latest Numbers: COVID-19 cases in Nevada

Latest Numbers: COVID-19 cases in Nevada

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Latest Numbers: COVID-19 cases in Nevada

Latest Numbers: COVID-19 cases in Nevada

There are now 405 confirmed positives of COVID-19 in the state of Nevada.

There have been 5,886 tests performed, 4,457 of those have been negative.

There has also been 10 deaths statewide.

Visit KTNV.com for the latest, we update the numbers daily once released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Latest Numbers: COVID-19 cases in Nevada

CORONAVIRUS HERE IN NEVADA.A CONSTRUCTION WORKER FROMALLEGIANT STADIUM AND TWOEMPLOYEES AT UNLV ARE AMOUNGTHE POSITIVE CASES IN OURSTATE.10 PEOPLE HAVE NOW DIEDACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES...BUT MORE THAN 44-HUNDRED PEOPLEHAVE TESTED NEGATIVE.NATIONWIDE THERE ARE NEARLY 70THOUSAND PEOPLE WITH COVID-19




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MainSTgrandma

Sheila RT @waff48: NEW NUMBERS: Colbert, Lawrence and Marshall counties all recorded the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county with the… 36 seconds ago

HannahFOX6Now

Hannah Jewell Latest numbers: https://t.co/fe6ohdism2 7 minutes ago

EmmaHoggTV

Emma Hogg LATEST: Big spike Wednesday in number of #COVID19 cases. Illinois reporting 1,865 cases and Missouri reporting now… https://t.co/JnDaXdEl9S 13 minutes ago

Brianne_barry

Brianne Barry RT @katie_honan: Latest #COVID numbers per @NYCMayor’s office as of 6 pm 3/25/2020 -20,011 cases - 280 fatalities. - 6,420 in Queens -… 15 minutes ago

TeshawnEdmonds

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @tazzoni: Latest numbers from Spain: 56.188 cases, 4.089 deaths. Nearly 32,000 people hospitalized, with almost 3,700 of them in intensi… 20 minutes ago

KingPraveena

Praveena Cashew King RT @bsindia: Know latest #Covid-19 cases and deaths in India and world #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid19India #coronavirus https://t.co/s5a… 26 minutes ago

nichrose_

nichole rose RT @wsvn: There now over 1,900 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and over half of them are located in South Florida. https://t.co/Kskba… 39 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard Know latest #Covid-19 cases and deaths in India and world #coronavirusoutbreak #Covid19India #coronavirus https://t.co/s5aRyyumeL 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.