Christchurch Shooting Suspect Switches Plea To Guilty In Surprise Move 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:48s - Published Christchurch Shooting Suspect Switches Plea To Guilty In Surprise Move On Thursday, the suspect appeared in court via a video link to plead guilty to 92 charges, including 51 counts of murder. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this