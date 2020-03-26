Pennsylvania Supermarket Forced To Destroy More Than $35K In Food After Women Coughs All Over It

A Pennsylvania supermarket says they were forced to destroy more than $35,000 in food after a woman’s coronavirus prank involved intentionally coughing all over it.



