Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rockies Would Have Had Their Opening Day Today

Rockies Would Have Had Their Opening Day Today

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Rockies Would Have Had Their Opening Day Today

Rockies Would Have Had Their Opening Day Today

In an ideal world, today would have been Opening Day for all 30 MLB teams, ringing in a new year of baseball and the start of spring for fans everywhere.

Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has postponed the Major League Baseball season until mid-May at the earliest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.