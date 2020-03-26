Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SoCal Man Accused Of Claiming He Has Coronavirus Cure To Lure Investors

SoCal Man Accused Of Claiming He Has Coronavirus Cure To Lure Investors

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
SoCal Man Accused Of Claiming He Has Coronavirus Cure To Lure Investors

SoCal Man Accused Of Claiming He Has Coronavirus Cure To Lure Investors

Keith Middlebrook, 53, claimed he had a cure and a preventive pill for coronavirus as he asked people to invest $30,000.

Kandiss Crone reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille SoCal Man Accused Of Claiming He Has Coronavirus Cure To Lure Investors https://t.co/FsFVgiEYEG via @YouTube 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.