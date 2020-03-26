Global  

US dad creates NFL-style scouting combine for daughters during COVID-19 quarantine

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
US dad creates NFL-style scouting combine for daughters during COVID-19 quarantine

US dad creates NFL-style scouting combine for daughters during COVID-19 quarantine

A dad living in Meriden, Connecticut has put his two daughters through an NFL-style scouting combine to keep them entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown.

US dad creates NFL-style scouting combine for daughters during COVID-19 quarantine

Kevin puts Bayleigh, 4, and Dakota, 3, through a range of exercises testing their speed, strength and throwing accuracy as well as measuring the pair.




