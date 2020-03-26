Residents Exercise on Balconies as Fitness Trainer Hosts Street Workout Session 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:46s - Published Residents Exercise on Balconies as Fitness Trainer Hosts Street Workout Session An unemployed fitness trainer in Germany is getting people on their feet during the coronavirus outbreak. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more. 0

