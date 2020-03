High school seniors reflect on year cut short 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:43s - Published High school seniors reflect on year cut short Many high school seniors are devastated by the loss of events like graduation and prom. 0

WITH SCHOOL BUILDINGS CLOSED IN KANSAS FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR -- MANY SENIORS ARE STRUGGLING WITH HOW THEIR FINAL YEAR WILL END. 41 ACTION NEWS REPORTER RAE DANIEL SPOKE TO SOME SENIORS AT SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH WEST. I DID A ZOOM CHAT WITH THESE THREE SENIORS AND THEY ARE STILL TRYING TO ADJUST THAT THEIR LAST YEAR WILL NOT HAVE SOME OF THE BIG SENIOR TRADITIONS. THIS IS ISABEL, MINATI AND ADA -- THEY WERE SHOWING OFF THEIR PROM DRESSES. THEY WERE REALLY EXCITED TO GO THEIR BIG SENIOR DANCE. BUT THAT'S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN ANYMORE. "MINATI SHARMA, HS SENIOR: I didn't go to prom last year, so this would be my first and only prom, missing graduation, which I was so excited for and just missing those milestones that every other senior has or will have... THE GIRLS TOLD ME THEY WILL FIND A WAY TO WEAR THOSE DRESSES -- ISABEL ACTUALLY TOLD ME HER COLLEGE WILL BE HOLDING A SENIOR PROM EVENT FOR FRESHMEN WHO MAY HAVE MISSED OUT BECAUSE OF WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW





