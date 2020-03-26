Matt Hancock, Jeremy Corbyn and Archbishop of Canterbury call for public to applaud NHS 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:20s - Published Matt Hancock, Jeremy Corbyn and Archbishop of Canterbury call for public to applaud NHS Matt Hancock, the Archbishop of Canterburry, Sadiq Khan, Jeremy Corbyn and Jess Phillips are among those urging people to applaud the NHS as part of the Clap for Carers Campaign. Includes statements from: Matt Hancock, Health Secretary Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour party Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley This nationwide mass applause is to thank the overwhelming and exhaustive plight of NHS staff across the country for their around-the-clock commitment to caring for patients suffering from Covid-19. 0

