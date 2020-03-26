Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Current business environment' forces historic Hotel del to close

'Current business environment' forces historic Hotel del to close

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
'Current business environment' forces historic Hotel del to close

'Current business environment' forces historic Hotel del to close

The Hotel del Coronado is temporarily closing its doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Current business environment' forces historic Hotel del to close

MEDICAL BILLS RELATED TO THECORONA VIRUS.A SAN DIEGO LANDMARK CLOSED FORITS FIRST TIME IN HISTORY.THE PANDEMIC FORCED THE HOTELDEL TO CLOSE ITS DOORSTEMPORARILY.MARIE CORONEL IS LIVE.THAT CLOSURE IS TAKING EFFECTSTARTING TODAY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.