'Current business environment' forces historic Hotel del to close now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:30s - Published 'Current business environment' forces historic Hotel del to close The Hotel del Coronado is temporarily closing its doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Current business environment' forces historic Hotel del to close MEDICAL BILLS RELATED TO THECORONA VIRUS.A SAN DIEGO LANDMARK CLOSED FORITS FIRST TIME IN HISTORY.THE PANDEMIC FORCED THE HOTELDEL TO CLOSE ITS DOORSTEMPORARILY.MARIE CORONEL IS LIVE.THAT CLOSURE IS TAKING EFFECTSTARTING TODAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this