Kathy Griffin Blasts Trump’s Coronavirus Response now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:36s - Published Kathy Griffin Blasts Trump’s Coronavirus Response The comedian said she was denied a COVID-19 test and called out President Donald Trump for his false claims over the abundance of testing kits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ruthless Republican RT @reubing: Kathy Griffin is hospitalized with "unbearably painful symptoms" and blames Trump. Has she considered her TDS as the cause? h… 13 seconds ago