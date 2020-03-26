Studio Release File To 3D Print Hands-Free Door Openers To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

This is a 3D printed hands-free door opener aimed to held stop the spread of Covid-19.

Belgium-based 3D printing company Materialise ahve released a free design which creates plastic attachments for common types of door handles making it possible to open and close doors using only your arm.

This reduces the need to touch a common surface which experts have warned the virus can survive for days.

The attachments install in seconds and is designed to be fitted to a door handle without having to drill holes or replace the existing door handle.