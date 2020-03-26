Global  

Mysterious singing bowl demonstrated by shop owner in India

Singing bowls have captured our interest for decades for many reasons.

We are fascinated by their ability to produce a single, resonating musical note by rotating a mallet around the rim.

Popular in yoga, music therapy, meditation and relaxation, these have become known as Tibetan Singing Bowls.

